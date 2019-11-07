VALLEJO (CBS13) — A murder investigation is underway in Vallejo after a man died from gunshot wounds on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on November 5 at approximately 9:37 p.m. on the 1000 block of Alabama Street, Lt. Fabio Rodriguez said.

Officers found an adult man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced died later at the hospital.

The decedent has not yet been identified.

Vallejo PD has also not released any suspect information yet.

The department asks that anyone with information relevant to this case please contact Detective Craig Long at 707-648-4514.