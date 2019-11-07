



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento SPCA is getting set to host a special winter camp for kids.

The camp, dubbed Camp Kindness, will be held at the adoption center. It gives kids the chance to regular camp activities while making lots of four-legged friends and learning about how to make a difference for their furry buddies.

“My hope is that the students come to camp, and whether they have pets at home or not, they leave with knowledge about how they can support animals in the community,” Erika Sanders with the SPCA said.

To learn more about the camp or sign your children up, check out the Sacramento SPCA website.