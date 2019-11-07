OROVILLE (CBS13) — Deputies recovered multiple guns and over $164,000 in cash during an Oroville traffic stop Wednesday evening.

A Butte County deputy initiated a traffic stop around 7:52 p.m. on a vehicle that was swerving in and out of a lane near Oroville-Quincy Highway and Simmons Road.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle’s occupants were identified as 47-year-old Caledonia, Wisconsin man Tan Tran, 55-year-old Conyers, Georgia resident Hershell Chambers, and 31-year-old Miguel Aponte, of Los Angeles.

The deputy’s K9 partner Chico alerted of an odor of narcotics near the back of the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy found two firearms and three large vacuum-sealed bags containing a total of $164,200, which were hidden in a concealed compartment.

Also found was paperwork indicating drug sales, and the sheriff’s office said the men were believed to be on their way to engage in a drug sale or other criminal activity.

All three men were booked into the Butte County Jail on various charges.