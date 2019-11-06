NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities say two people are under arrest after breaking into and living in a Placer County home for sale.

The scene was along Redhawk Court in the North Auburn area.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Halloween morning to investigate complaints by several neighbors of disturbances at the home that was supposed to be vacant.

As deputies soon found out, there were three people living inside the home: 38-year-old Angela Cornaggia, 21-year-old Seneca Cornaggia and a child of undisclosed age.

Deputies say Angela claimed she was the realtor and was renting out the house under an agreement with the owners. Detectives quickly found that claim to be false.

A search of the home uncovered firearms and documents containing personal information of 17 suspected identity theft victims.

Angela and Seneca were arrested and are now facing several charges.