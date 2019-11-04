Davis PedalfestFor all you bicyclist enthusiasts! This is for you! Today, you can take part in Davis' Pedalfist ... part film festival, part bicycle celebration, designed for everyone from wannabe riders to seasoned bike commuters. Ashley Williams is live with an early preview.

14 hours ago

Corti Brothers “National Sandwich Day” Pt. 2Rick Mindermann, of the Corti Brothers is teaching us more about the history of the Sandwich for “National Sandwich Day”!

14 hours ago

Sock DriveSocks are the number one requested item by homeless shelters. So THE STUDIO Martial Arts & Fitness is doing a sock drive to collect and donate 500 pairs of socks. Now until Thanksgiving any non-member that donates a pair of socks gets a free fitness or Martial arts class. Sabrina Silva is finding out more!

14 hours ago

Power Outage Meals Pt. 2More power outage meals with food blogger Ashley Reinke!

14 hours ago

The Plant Lady Pt 5Marlene is showing Tina how to fire proof your landscape with some fire resistant plants.

14 hours ago