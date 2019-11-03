SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a North Sacramento shooting that killed two people on Sunday evening.

Sacramento PD said the shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Sac PD are on scene of a shooting in the area of Wisconsin Ave & Northgate Blvd. PIO on scene. Northgate Blvd is closed from Indiana Avenue to Potomac Avenue as investigation continues. Unknown ETA for opening. pic.twitter.com/4Tqtw3dVZJ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 4, 2019

There is no suspect information available as of yet.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn new information.