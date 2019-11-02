EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado County woman and her two dogs died Saturday morning after her Jeep collided with a tree in Georgetown.

California Highway Patrol Placerville said the 67-year-old woman was traveling about 50-55 miles per hour westbound on Wentworth Springs Road at Steamers Lane while entering a curve in the road.

CHP said for reasons still under investigation, the woman veered off the road and crashed through two advisory signs along the right shoulder of Wentworth Springs. The vehicle continued along until it collided with an oak tree.

Officials said the woman and her two dogs died from their injuries.

Investigators believe the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.