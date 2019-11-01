BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — What Butte County deputies thought would be an ordinary traffic stop on one man earlier this week led to the arrest of 11 people over the span of three days on charges ranging from drugs and guns-related issues to failing to register as a sex offender.

On October 29 at approximately 2 a.m., as deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Oroville, the driver of the vehicle chose to lead them on a high-speed chase through the area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said on Friday.

Shortly later, the suspect decided to pull into a nearby driveway and attempt to get away on foot.

BCSO said a responding deputy was able to identify the suspect as Shane Keck — who was able to briefly get away from law enforcement. Investigators learned the truck Keck was driving was stolen from a local business.

At around 10 a.m. the same day, Keck was spotted by a deputy near Gold Country Casino, where another foot chase commenced.

Detectives from several units responded to the area and assisted in placing Keck under arrest. Keck was arrested on charges of felony evading and felony vehicle theft, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation revealed an $8,000 welder and lumber rack was removed from the stolen truck prior to Keck’s arrest.

BCSO said detectives received a tip on October 31 that the stolen welder was being held at a residence on the 7400 block of Gene Lane in Palermo just south of Oroville.

Four individuals were located at the residence, where deputies discovered multiple illegal items including a stolen firearm, methamphetamine, and a highly flammable butane honey oil manufacturing lab. In addition to the illegal items, detectives learned the stolen welder was only previously at the residence and was no longer there.

Four Oroville residents — Phillip Flores, 41, Tamsyn Speer, 32, Jessica Prater, 42, and James Travis, 40 — were all placed under arrest on various probation, drug and firearm-related charges.

After leaving the area, detectives searched for the stolen welder on a dirt portion of Railroad Avenue just east of Gene Lane. BCSO said three individuals were located in the area and found to be illegally camping in trailers and motorhomes.

Vernon Childers, 45, was arrested on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, ammunition and possessing an illegal substance. Jim Ward, 40, was detained on a felony arrest warrant. William Dixon, 57, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor arrest warrant.

BCSO said detectives then located and contacted Frank Monarrez, 51, back in Oroville. Monarrez, of Rio Linda, told confessed to detectives that he helped move the stolen welder from Gene Lane to a place on Ahart Road further south in Horncut. Monarrez was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

Following Monarrez’s arrest, detectives located two individuals at the Honcut residence they were tipped to. Keith McDaniel, 60, of Honcut, and Adam Jenkins, 39, of Oroville, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, firearms parts, and the hard-to-find stolen welder.

McDaniel was placed under arrest on one count of possession of stolen property and multiple drug and firearm-related charges. Jenkins was apprehended on multiple drug-related charges.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives determined Chico man Patrick Marriott, 40, was involved in the theft of both the truck and the welder. An arrest warrant has been obtained for the suspect. BCSO asks that anyone with information regarding Marriott’s whereabouts contact the department.