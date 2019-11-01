YUBA CITY (CBS13) — The largest gathering of Sikhs in the country is happening this weekend in Yuba City.

Sikhs from across the nation will be attending the annual Yuba City Nagar Kirtan.

Karm Bains is a local farmer and says the celebration is important for not just people attending the festival but also local businesses.

“They are renting hotel rooms; they’re putting fuel in their cars,” Bains said.

Ryan Rogers, President of Lakeview Petroleum, says his gas station stays busy. “We always try to stalk up in advance, we try to get the fuel tanks full,” Rogers said.

Locals say hotels in the area are booked up to a year in advance. The celebration takes place Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.

The Sikh parade is Sunday and begins at 11 a.m.