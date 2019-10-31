ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two men were arrested on charges of theft after over $27,000 worth of property was reported stolen from a local home improvement store, Roseville police said.

The department said the reported theft happened at a store on the 10000 block of Fairway Drive. Responding officers said members from the store’s loss prevention staff told them multiple people were likely responsible for the incident.

Eber Bonilla, 33, and Gabriel Avila-Hernandez, 38, were identified by police as suspects.

Upon contacting the suspects, Roseville PD said the two men were found to be in possession of the stolen merchandise, which was likely stolen from multiple locations of the same home improvement store all over the state.

Police said the merchandise in the suspects’ possession was worth over $27,000.

The quantity and type of items stolen led officers to believe that Bonilla and Avila-Hernandez were involved in an organized retail theft operation.

Roseville PD said the two men were booked into the South Placer Jail on multiple charges including organized retail theft, grand theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime.