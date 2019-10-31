SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Orangevale man is being charged with distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced Thursday.

According to court documents, Daniel Wayne Brenner, 33, is being accused of distributing video and still pornographic images of children between July 3-5 on a smartphone, the internet and the Kik Messenger app.

The criminal complaint states that Brenner’s Facebook profile features a picture of a My Little Pony costume with a caption that says, “Rainbow Dash is looking to come to your birthday party and she brings candy and music … contact me for quotes / She will travel anywhere in Sacramento County.”

U.S. Attorney Scott’s office said Brenner stated he and two friends planned to start a birthday party business but couldn’t obtain clients.

If convicted, Brenner faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $25,000 fine, and potentially a lifetime of supervised release.