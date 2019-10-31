



— A woman was found dead in her Vacaville home Thursday morning and her son was arrested as the prime suspect in a homicide investigation, Vacaville police said.

The department said officers responded to the home on the 900 block of Rio Grande Drive after hearing a woman screaming in the background of a 911 call at approximately 7 a.m.

A 59-year-old woman was located dead in the residence. Vacaville police said the woman had suffered trauma and investigators are working to determine the exact nature of the injuries.

The victim’s 21-year-old son, who also lives in the home, was taken into custody. Vacaville PD said they believe the son is the suspect because he was the only other person present during the time of the woman’s death.

Vacaville PD said there is no active search underway for any other individuals and they believe there is no threat to the community.

The names of the individuals are unknown at this time. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for updates.