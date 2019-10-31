LODI (CBS13) – A man is dead after police say a woman ran him over with her car in Lodi on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Pine and Kelly streets. Lodi police say witnesses reported seeing the woman commit the deadly act before driving away.

Thirty minutes later, the 40-year-old woman was hurt in another crash in the area of Bruella and Acampo roads. She was then taken to the hospital.

Police say the woman had a previous relationship with the 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, and that he had a restraining order on her.

The woman, whose name is also not been released yet, will be booked once she is medically cleared for custody. She is facing charges of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and other violations.