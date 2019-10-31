



— Lathrop police have arrested eight men since October 21 as part of a child sex predator sting in San Joaquin County.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said each arrest made involved the suspects arranging to meet with a minor under the age of 14 for the purpose of having sex.

Upon arriving at the arranged meetup spot, the suspects learned they were actually meeting with law enforcement and were quickly arrested.

ALSO: Police Identify Kidnapping Suspect Who Held 8 People Hostage, Barricaded In An Oak Park Home

The suspects were identified as Robert Amrine, 72, Eric Duncan, 43, Eric Childs, 33, Kameron Williams, 21, Ali Rashad, 40, Terjean Saffold, 31, Yonnatan Soto-Garcia, 27, and Brian Whitmer, 38.

Swipe left for photos of all 8 suspects.

Robert Amrine 31947 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Ali Rashid 121978 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Yonnatan Soto-Garcia 71992 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Terjean Saffold 111987 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Kameron Williams 121997 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Eric Duncan 101976 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Eric Childs 51986 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Brian Whitmer 101981 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

All eight men were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on several attempted sex with a minor charges.