



It’s going to take less time for Golden 1 Center visitors to get their snacks.

On October 30, during the Kings home game against the Charlotte Hornets, the arena will debut its line-free convenience store where fans or concertgoers can purchase food and beverages without checkout lines and self scanners, according to a statement from the arena.

ALSO: How Has The Golden 1 Center Affected Downtown Sacramento Economically?

The company behind the store, Zippin, boasts artificial intelligence, cameras, and sensors to add up customers’ purchases and send them to the Zippin app or the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center app.

“Using AI-driven checkout-free technology we are excited to deliver a first-of-its-kind frictionless shopping experience ensuring our guests are able to get back to the action as quickly as possible,” said Sacramento Kings Chairman and Governor Vivek Ranadivé.

If customers don’t have the app, they can still use the store. They’ll have to present a valid credit card when they enter.

The store will be near the southwest entrance of arena and will be open for business during Sacramento Kings home games and concerts at the arena.