



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As many residents across the Golden State are impacted by raging wildfires and long-lasting power outages, Governor Newsom launched a resource website Monday.

The website, response.ca.gov/, provides a central location for residents impacted by wildfires and power outages.

Californians can find resources for health services, shelters, as well as get the latest information on wildfire incidents and transportation impacts.

Additionally, for those who are not impacted but looking to help, there is a donations page where people can donate to verified recovery funds.