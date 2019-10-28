Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Tina wants to know, what TV show influenced you as a kid?
3 hours ago
Downtown Cambi Brown Pt. 7
Cambi Brown is checking out local businesses in Oakdale!
3 hours ago
What the Heck is That? Hardware Pt. 2
More What the Heck is That? With Randy Aspinall! 10th anniversary edition!
3 hours ago
Healdsburg Puppies
With thousands fleeing Sonoma county from the Kincade fire.. one Sacramento man opened his home to evacuees, but he didn't expect these guests, Lori Wallace is live with the surprise litter that showed up!
3 hours ago
Haunted Mini Houses Pt. 2
Dina Kupfer has more on the super cool mini Haunted Houses from the Mcnair High School students!
3 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Monday's Show Info (10/28/19)
Sunday's Show Info (10/27/19)
Saturday's Show Info (10/26/19)
Friday's Show Info (10/25/19)
Thursday's Show Info (10/24/19)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
Madelaine Petsch Talks ‘Riverdale’ Season 4, “Choni,” And Life Before the Show
October 28, 2019 at 11:42 am
Filed Under:
Entertainment
,
Hollywood Reporter
,
madelaine petsch
,
Riverdale
,
television
,
the hollywood reporter
,
tv
Madelaine Petsch Talks ‘Riverdale’ Season 4, “Choni,” And Life Before the Show
Madelaine Petsch Talks 'Riverdale' Season 4, "Choni," And Life Before the Show
Sacramento Women Take In 19 Dogs As Kincade Fire Threatens Facility In Santa Rosa
VIDEO: Drivers Trapped By I-5 Fire In Sacramento Escape Through Hole In Fence
2 Men Arrested After Robbery At Roseville Store