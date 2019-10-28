BROOKINGS, Ore. (CBS13/AP) – Two earthquakes hit within 45 minutes of each other off the coast of the Oregon-California border.

The first of the 2 earthquakes hit west of Brookings, Oregon around 4 a.m. Monday. It had a preliminary magnitude of 4.9. The second occurred about 45 minutes later, west of Gold Beach, Oregon. It had a magnitude of 3.6.

USGS later upgraded the magnitude of the first earthquake to a 5.3.

Both earthquakes were roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of the coast.

Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.