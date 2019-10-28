ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two Sacramento men are under arrest after a robbery at a Roseville store on Sunday.

The incident happened at an unnamed store along the 1200 block Galleria Boulevard.

Roseville police say one of the suspects stole some merchandise, then started fighting with store employees. That suspect then jumped into a waiting car and took off.

Officers soon spotted the getaway car along westbound Interstate 80 and quickly pulled it over.

Two men, 37-year-old Matthew Collins Jr. and 28-year-old Keith Marquis Coulter, were arrested. Both are facing multiple charges, including robbery, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.