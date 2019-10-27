SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E announced on Sunday they are monitoring a third consecutive severe wind event expected to impact 32 counties across Northern and Central California on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The company said another potential Public Safety Power Shutoff may impact areas across the Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area, Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County.

The potentially affected counties are Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.

It is unclear at the moment how many people customers would experience outages if the PSPS is implemented. PG&E cautions that while some customers may be without power yet again due to the PSPS, all PG&E customers should be prepared for potential outages due to weather and equipment damage.

PG&E said they will monitor the weather event and provide consistent updates.