



— Two people were arrested after a woman was accused of stealing an Oregon woman’s identity and purchasing a new car in Lodi earlier this month.

Amber Clark, 32, and Demetrius Smith, 37, both of Stockton, were arrested by the California Highway Patrol Saturday morning in Livermore.

Lodi Police said that the woman used an Oregon woman’s social security number as well as several forged documents to buy a Lexus.

“The documentation she provided was above and beyond the average fraud stuff that we deal with on a regular basis,” Brandon Gonsalves, owner of Approved Auto Center in Lodi, said.

Lodi police said the Lexus was recovered and returned to the dealership.