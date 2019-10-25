SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly assaulting his neighbor with brass knuckles, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received reports of an assault at around 1:26 p.m. at 1170 Third Avenue in Meridian.

The victim reported that his neighbor, 19-year-old Peter Andre Gonzalez, attacked him with brass knuckles.

Gonzalez drove away from the scene before the deputies arrived.

Later that night at approximately 8:11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect returned to the residence and was involved in another altercation with the victim.

Deputies located Gonzalez leaving the residence and arrested him during a traffic stop.

It is unknown what led to the altercations. The case remains under investigation.