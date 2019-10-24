



— Three men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael on Wednesday morning, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Juan Vazquez and Ramiro Bravo Morales, said to be Mexican nationals, were arrested along with 47-year-old Christoper Ross, the owner of the marijuana grow where the shooting happened.

Ishmael was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call regarding pot plants being stolen from a home in the area of Sand Ridge Road.

Vazquez is being charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Morales is being charged as an accessory to murder. Ross, the only occupant of the residence and the owner of the garden who made the 911 call, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The El Dorado County Sheriff said in the press conference that if Ross had been truthful about the circumstances of his call for police, Ishmael’s death may not have happened. Ross reportedly failed to inform that Vazquez and Morales, the men he accused of theft, were his business partners.

The marijuana farm contained 75 plants and was also confirmed as an illegal grow, the sheriff said.

As of now, it is unknown if Vazquez and Morales are undocumented immigrants.