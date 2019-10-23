SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The off-duty deputy who shot at the suspects accused of killing El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael Wednesday morning is a 28-year-old with the San Joaquin County Deputies Office. He is a two-year veteran of the force.

The off-duty deputy was on a ridealong with Deputy Ishmael. He was shot during the incident and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later released and is helping the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Two suspects were arrested. One of them was shot and is in the hospital in an unknown condition. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether other suspects are involved.