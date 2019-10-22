



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city council is considering a host of proposals on how to tackle the city’s growing homeless crisis.

The city has been focused on opening large shelters that provide services for the homeless, but on Tuesday, a number of other plans were discussed.

Those plans included a tent city, parking lots where people can sleep in cars, motel conversions, sleeping cabins, and 50 scattered homes to house families.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg says there is not a “one-size fits all” solution.

“I embrace the proposal to create at least 50 scattered site homes, but that has to be in addition to larger volume shelters that were building as well,” Steinberg said.

The mayor says ultimately, the city needs more permanent housing that’s less expensive and at a higher volume.

He expects to receive more than $35 million in additional funding to help ease the homeless crisis over the next year.