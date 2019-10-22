



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police think some sneaky sharp-eyed thieves are behind a rash of thefts at Sacramento State’s recreation center.

Investigators say there were four thefts from the men’s locker room at the WELL on campus last week. In each case, lockers were broken into without force. The suspects took credit cards without leaving any obvious signs of disturbance.

Officers believe the suspects got into the lockers by watching the victims as they set their locker combinations.

Police said in each case, the stolen credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases in Sacramento.

Investigators are now looking to identify two suspects. They were reportedly caught on surveillance video using a stolen credit card. The only known vehicle associated with one of the suspects was a white 2019 GMC Yukon (Colorado license plate DKL068).