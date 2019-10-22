CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 80 on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in westbound lanes of the freeway at Antelope weigh scales and involved a big rig and a motorcycle, say police.
The rider has died.
Traffic had been reduced to one lane.
.@CBSSacramento Traffic at a standstill westbound 80 past antelope because of an earlier accident between a truck and a motorcycle. One person dead.@GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Zn6XxtC0qo
— Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) October 22, 2019
Fatal Collision BigRig vs Motorcycle, WB I-80 at the Antelope Truck scales @DinaKupfer @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/xobYvQq2K5
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) October 22, 2019