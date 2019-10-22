SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White will retire at the end of June after leading the 23-campus system for eight years.

Chancellor White is a native of Argentina and took over California State University in 2012. Four years later he started the Graduation Initiative 2025, with a goal of increasing graduation rates for first-time and transfer students. Last week CSU announced graduation rates hit an all-time high this year.

Student enrollment also increased from 436,000 to 480,000.

Chancellor White earned his bachelor’s degree from Fresno State, a master’s from Cal State East Bay, and his doctorate from UC Berkeley. He will step down on June 30, 2020. A special committee of trustees will be appointed to find the next Chancellor, along with an Advisory Committee made up of members of the academic senate, the CSU Student Association, alumni council, campus presidents, and staff. The Trustees’ Committee will conduct a listening tour in November and December and hope to appoint a new Chancellor by the end of the academic year.