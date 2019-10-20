



— The alleged DUI driver who hit a CHP officer on Highway 99 in Live Oak Saturday morning is now out on bail.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucas Nelson was speeding down the highway when he struck a CHP officer who was directing traffic at a railroad crossing north of Yuba City.

MORE: CHP Officer Critically Injured After Being Struck By DUI Suspect While Directing Traffic In Sutter County

The officer was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

He is listed in critical condition.