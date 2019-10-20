VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A dog truly is man’s best friend.

Just after midnight last night, Vacaville officers and fire crews responded to reports of a house fire on Kinsale Court. But the real hero was already on the scene.

Maggie, the family of four’s dog, alerted her sleeping family of the flames with quick-thinking barks and growls.

As Maggie’s mom awoke, the sound of a cracking window rang through the home as the heat of the fire grew stronger, Vacaville police said.

At this point, the rest of the family was woken up and brought to safety by the two, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although Vacaville PD said it appears to have started by accident and there are no signs of arson.