SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators in Sacramento are looking into the cause of a fire at an RV dealership overnight.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at the RV sales lot on the corner of El Camino and Grove avenues.

Firefighters were able to put out flames quickly, but not before they damaged several of the vehicles.

Popping noises coming from the fire put people in the area on high alert. Firefighters say that wasn’t any cause for alarm.