Down Syndrome AwarenessJamie Vilinskas is back to talk about the upcoming National Buddy Walk on 10/19 to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness!

Throwing the Smackdown on AutismHalloween festivities are gearing up! The organization Throwing the Smackdown on Autism has partnered with Sanborn Chevrolet to host a Trunk or Treat next Friday! Jaime Vilinskas is talking to Andrew Land about the event!

Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, what’s something you just can’t throw away?

Trending Topics: Jennifer Aniston InstagramJulissa is getting you up to date on today's trending topics.

Salmon Field Trip4th graders are learning about the river and get to go out on a salmon expedition. Cambi Brown is there as the students are putting on their new water shoes given to them and will see what they are learning!

