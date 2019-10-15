



LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police are looking to identify two individuals that were seen in the area of Zupo Field at the time of the arson last month.

Police said the individuals, who were caught on camera walking in the area, may have information about the arson and investigators are looking to speak with them.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Historic Lodi Baseball Field Damaged In Fire

Swipe through pictures of the field below.

Photo credit: City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services

Photo credit: City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services

Photo credit: City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services

On Sept. 22, the bleachers behind home plate and the press box at the historic Tony Zupo Field was destroyed in a fire that was deemed arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hitchcock at (209) 333-6871.