TURLOCK (CBS) – A Turlock man was stabbed multiple times while he was lying in bed next to his one-year-old child and her mother.

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the victims’ residence on the 1200 block of Milhous Street. The attacker forced his way into the residence, kicked open the bedroom door, and attacked the man, said Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman.

The victim was able to escape and go to a neighbor’s home where he called 911.

Police responded to the scene and arrested the suspect, 31-year-old Alvino Alaniz, on the charge of attempted murder. Police also are looking at seeking child-endangerment charges against Alaniz. A three-year-old child was also in the home during the attack.

Alaniz is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, said Holeman.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.