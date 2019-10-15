



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’ve been down this road before, but new reports indicate Sacramento is getting a Major League Soccer expansion team.

The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday evening the league will announce that Sacramento will get a team on Monday.

CBS13 spoke to sources familiar with the event who said the announcement will happen Monday morning at The Bank in downtown Sacramento, across from the Golden 1 Center. A fan fest is set to follow the announcement that afternoon at Capitol Mall.

This deal has been in the works for some time now. The league, impressed with their visits to Sacramento, was not quite ready to pull the trigger until now. With a break in the action in the MLS playoffs on Monday and Tuesday, the timing makes sense for an announcement.

We’re told the team will start play in the 2022 season. Plans are already in the works for a new stadium at the Railyards.

Swipe through renderings below.