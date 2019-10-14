ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are investigating a quadruple homicide after a man turned himself in to Mount Shasta police Monday around noon.

Police said the suspect walked into the Mt. Shasta Police Department at 12:11 p.m. and reported he committed a homicide at his residence in Roseville, more than 200 miles away.

One of the possible victims was inside the suspect’s car at the Mt. Shasta Police Department.

After notifying Roseville Police, three additional victims were found dead at the suspect’s apartment on the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard in Roseville.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

A spokesperson for Roseville Police, Capt. Josh Simon, said the two departments are working together in this quadruple homicide investigation.

“There is this distance between the two jurisdictions, the detectives work at the scene here and the detectives up at the scene in Mount Shasta are really trying to backtrack and figure out…are additional crimes,” Simon said.

Some in the apartment complex are saying it’s like a horror movie at their home. They are just stunned multiple people lost their lives in what’s usually a quiet complex.

“Yeah that’s absolutely insane,” neighbor Eric McDermid said. “It’s starting to give me a panic attack now”

A Roseville police spokesperson said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is in custody in Siskiyou County.

Additionally, police said the suspect was known to the victims but could not elaborate on their relationship.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

No other information was released. Roseville police plan to hold another press conference on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. to give an update on the investigation.