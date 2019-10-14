



— A man accused of burglarizing an El Dorado Hills home in nothing but a bra and women’s panties has been identified as Shaun McGuire of El Dorado Hills.

Homeowner Matthew Eschrich said he was awoken in the early hours of Saturday morning by a burglar.

“I was going to the landing and saw a light on in our downstairs bathroom,” Matthew Eschrich said.

Eschrich told authorities he woke up to find the suspect wearing lingerie and rummaging through Eschrich’s belongings in his home on Concordia Drive. He said it’s likely the suspect changed into the lingerie in the bathroom.

ALSO: Cameras Catch Naked Stranger Using Hot Tub In Woman’s Backyard

Eschrich confronted the man who ran out of the home, hopped fences, and ran through several backyards, trying to get away .

With the assistance of a Folsom Police Department K9, deputies found the suspect and took him into custody.

Officials said the suspect is a known parolee and was booked on several charges, including burglary, indecent exposure, and trespassing.