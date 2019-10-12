



— A victim narrowly escaped injury after a drive-by shooting riddled his car with bullets causing him to crash into a parked car, the West Sacramento Police Department said.

The shooting happened near Willow and Proctor Avenues at approximately 8:45 p.m., police said.

The victim, a Hispanic male adult, was driving when gunfire from a passing vehicle struck his car, forcing him to crash into a nearby parked car.

According to the victim’s reports to police, two male suspects were in the vehicle and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Sacramento Police Department.