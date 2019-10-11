



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say a robbery victim chased down the suspects who took his gold chain and shot one in the leg Friday evening in Stockton.

The incident happened on the 4300 block of East Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. Investigators said a Hispanic man was standing East Main St. when he was approached by two Hispanic men who punched him and ripped his gold chain from his neck.

The victim chased after the suspects, and deputies said he eventually caught up to the one who took his chain and hit him with a firearm and shot him in the leg.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a bullet hit a nearby Dollar Store during the incident. Fortunately, no one in or around the store was injured.

The man who opened fire reportedly ran from the scene.

First responders transported the suspect with a gunshot wound to a local hospital and said his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

Deputies recovered a firearm at the scene.