Looking for a yummy Italian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Sampino’s Kitchen At Joe Marty’s

Photo: Rich L./Yelp

Topping the list is Sampino’s Kitchen at Joe Marty’s. Located at 1500 Broadway in Land Park, the sports bar and Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp.

2. Obo’ Italian Table & Bar

Photo: OBO’ Italian Table & Bar/Yelp

Next up is East Sacramento’s OBO’ Italian Table & Bar, situated at 3145 Folsom Blvd. With four stars out of 503 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Trattoria Bohemia

Photo: kevan t./Yelp

East Sacramento’s La Trattoria Bohemia, located at 3649 J St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian and Czech spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 500 reviews.

4. Paesanos

Photo: roxanne d./Yelp

Paesanos, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Midtown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,471 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1806 Capitol Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Lucca Restaurant & Bar

Photo: diane w./Yelp

Over in Boulevard Park, check out Lucca Restaurant & Bar, which has earned four stars out of 1,420 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Italian spot, which offers desserts and more, at 1615 J St.