SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation extending the window of time for workers to file harassment, discrimination or retaliation complaints with the state from one to three years.

Newsom announced Thursday he signed that law and others aimed at boosting workplace protections.

Another bill bans employers from forcing workers to enter into arbitration agreements, which waive a number of rights including the ability to sue.

Former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed similar versions of both bills.

Both were written partly in response to the #MeToo movement that saw a rise in women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the author of the arbitration bill, says forcing workers to sign such agreements can leave vulnerable workers subject to harassment and discrimination.