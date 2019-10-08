



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With power shutoffs set to begin in the early hours of Wednesday, nearly 800,000 PG&E customers will lose power for several days.

For those customers who do not have a generator or backup power source, the food in their fridge will spoil after just four hours.

According to the USDA, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. After those first four hours, officials recommend discarding perishable food including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers.

Foodsafety.gov released this chart to help guide consumers when evaluating their fridge after a power outage.

The agency says, “When in Doubt, Throw it Out.”