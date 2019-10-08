SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – IKEA is recalling thousands of infant bibs because the snap on the bibs can come off and cause young children to choke.

The MATVRA bibs were sold in a two-pack in stores and online from August 2019 until September 2019 and cost about two dollars. The bibs are red with a yellow and red polka dot seam along the outside and blue with a green and white polka dot seam along the outside. The MATVRA and IKEA logos are on a white tag on the back of the bib.

Two people have reported the snaps on the bibs have detached but no injuries have been reported.

Customers should stop using the recalled bibs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.