SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Lightning struck a plane carrying members of the Sacramento Kings organization home on Sunday following the team’s preseason trip in India.

The Kings organization said owner Vivek Ranadive, general manager Vlade Divac and other members of the organization were aboard the plane that was struck just before landing in London to refuel back up for the return trip home.

Upon landing, the plane underwent an inspection, which found no damage and cleared the plane for the rest of the trip.

Kings’ play-by-play announcer Grant Napear, color commentator Doug Christie and other members of the media were also aboard the plane, which was a completely different plane than “Air Drake” — the plane Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake lent to the team to fly to India to play two preseason games against the Indiana Pacers.

The plane made it home safe.

The Sacramento Kings’ next preseason game is Oct. 10 against the Phoenix Suns. The first game of the regular season, also against the Suns, tips off on Oct. 23.