



California has the most “miserable cities” in the country, according to data compiled by Business Insider, and landed 10 cities in the list of 50 most miserable cities in the United States.

This region didn’t have any cities ranked in the top 100, and only Yuba City (159st) came in the top 200.

Rocklin is considered one of the least miserable cities in the country, coming in at 910 on the list of 1,000. Recently, Money Magazine named Rocklin one of the Top 100 Places to Live.

The Business Insider list looked into population change, the percentage of people with jobs, median household incomes, median commute times, the number of people living in poverty, and the percentage of people without health insurance.

Overall, Gary, Indiana ranked first, followed by Port Arthur, Texas and Detroit, Michigan.

California’s most miserable city is Huntington Park (10). Other cities in the top 50:

Bell Gardens (14)

Lynwood (21)

El Monte (22)

Palmdale (36)

Montebello (40)

Compton (41)

San Bernardino (42)

Lancaster (50)

The full list ranks the top 1,000 cities based on Census data (note the list starts at line three; therefore the numbers on the left are off by two).

Local cities: