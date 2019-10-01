Photo: La La Lashes Boutique/Yelp

In search of a new favorite skin care spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top skin care spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for skin care.

1. La La Lashes Boutique

Photo: la la lashes boutique/Yelp

Topping the list is La La Lashes Boutique. Located at 1240 W. Robinhood Drive, Suite F, the eyelash service, waxing and skin care spot is the highest-rated skin care salon in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hands On Healing

Photo: debby b./Yelp

Next up is the University’s Hands On Healing, situated at 645 W. Harding Way, Suite 7. With five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, the massage and skin care spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Browtique and Body Lounge

Photo: sarah j./Yelp

The University’s Browtique and Body Lounge, located at 2540 Pacific Ave., Suite 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the waxing, massage and skin care spot 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews.

4. Radiantly Blissful Aesthetics

Photo: radiantly blissful aesthetics/Yelp

Radiantly Blissful Aesthetics, a waxing, skin care and piercing spot in Quail Lakes, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5651 N. Perishing Ave., Suite C1 to see for yourself.

