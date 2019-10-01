



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — On Wednesday, Roseville city leaders will consider giving their stamp of approval for a new hotel on the site of the old downtown post office.

Roseville’s downtown post office could soon be the site of a new first-class project.

“The vision we have for downtown is starting to come to fruition,” Roseville Economic Development Manager Wayne Wiley said.

The city purchased the property nine years ago to revitalize the downtown district. Now developers want to tear down the current building, which was built in 1935, and construct a new six-story luxury hotel.

The project would also include 20 condominiums on the upper floors and a gourmet rooftop restaurant — both firsts for downtown Roseville.

Placer Valley Tourism’s CEO David Attaway says the project comes at just the right time. Industry analysts say more hotels are needed when occupancy rates average 75%. South Placer’s demand routinely exceeds that.

“About 82% this year and demand keeps growing,” Attaway said.

Hotel bookings are expected to grow even more next spring when a brand new sports and event center opens at the Placer County fairgrounds.

“We’ve got 26 events already in the pipeline for the first year,” Attaway said.

The city has had mixed success with past downtown projects. New pedestrian bridges have been built crossing Dry Creek, and a new office building recently opened, but plans for a university in the old fire station fire through.

City officials say safeguards are in place to ensure this project moves forward.

“There are certain contractual obligations that we’ll be taking forward one of which requires that certain milestones be met in a timely manor,” Wiley said.

They’ll have no problem keeping an eye on the project since it’s right across the street from City Hall.

It’s a new upscale project in an area that’s undergoing a lot of change.

“If you looked at the past five years, to where we are now, it’s a totally different place,” Wiley said.

If approved, the developer will pay the city $570,000 for the land, and the hotel could be open by 2021. The city is also looking for a new site to relocate the post office in the downtown area.