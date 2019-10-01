



One year from today people will need a REAL ID to fly domestically or enter secure federal facilities or military bases.

Starting October 1, 2020, people will not be allowed to use their old driver’s license or state-issued identification. You can use a valid passport, military ID, Global Entry Card, or other federally approved documents.

The California REAL ID has a gold bear and a star.

You must go in-person to a DMV office in order to get a REAL ID and bring the following items:

One proof of Identity – Original or Certified (Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)

One proof of Social Security number (Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number)

Two different proofs of California Residency showing street address – Paper documents required. (Utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.)

The DMV has a checklist of the required documents.

The California DMV started issuing REAL IDs in January 2018. In the months that followed people complained about the long wait times at the DMV, even for those who have appointments. In the summer of 2018, the average wait time for those without appointments was two hours and ten minutes; it increased to three hours and 21 minutes at the 20 busiest DMV offices. By January 2019, after the DMV added staff and streamlined some steps, the wait times dropped to 57 minutes and 95 minutes, respectively.

The DMV aims to make sure wait times for customers without an appointment don’t exceed an hour; appointments for those with appointments are expected to take 18 minutes.

People can book appointments online at all DMV field offices statewide; however, appointments are quickly filled, leading to at least one company selling appointment slots to customers. Assembly Bill 317 passed both the Assembly and Senate and is now in the Governor’s hands to sign into law or veto.

As of October 1, 2019, the first available appointment at a local DMV field office is:

Auburn- 12/13

Carmichael- 12/19

Davis- 12/23

Fairfield- 12/16

Folsom- 12/31

Grass Valley- 12/9

Jackson- 10/22

Lodi- 10/22

Manteca- 12/9

Modesto- 12/7

Placerville- 12/31

Rocklin- 12/19

Roseville- 12/20

Sacramento- 12/19

Sacramento South- 12/20

Stockton- 10/22

Tracy- 10/2

Turlock- 12/9

Vacaville- 12/23

Willows- 10/2

Woodland- 12/19

Yuba City- 10/22

As a result of the long lines and other issues, Governor Gavin Newsom established a task force and changed several DMV practices and policies, including opening more windows and allowing people to pay using credit cards. The DMV also closed for a half-day in July to re-train all DMV workers.

Earlier this year Homeland Security flagged California for only requiring one proof of residence document. Federally, two documents are needed. California contacted more than three million people to provide the additional document and changed the rules for those applying for the REAL ID.