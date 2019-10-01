MCCLELLAN PARK (CBS13) – A man is dead after he pushed his wife out of the path of an oncoming vehicle, and instead was hit.

On Tuesday around 9:10 a.m., the couple was crossing the Palm Street near Arnold Avenue in McClellan Park when a dark, full-sized Chevy headed towards the couple, according to a CHP spokesperson. The 73-year-old man reportedly pushed his wife out of the way, keeping her safe, but he was struck instead, suffering major injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and reportedly turned right (south) onto Watt Avenue.