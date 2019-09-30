SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers are being warned about bridges in the Sacramento River Delta being closed nightly.

Starting on October 1, the Iselton, Three Mile Slough, and Paintersville bridges in Sacramento County along State Route 160 will begin “alternating” overnight bridge closures in order to make necessary repairs, according to a Caltrans statement.

The move comes after the bridges were stuck in the upright position. The agency says the bridges have been inspected an parts procured that will prevent further closures.

The Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 and west of Highway 160 will remain open but reduced to one lane with traffic controls.

The bridges, deemed safe for travel, are more than 75 years old, in some cases. Electrical and mechanical equipment on each bridge will be refurbished as well.

While boating traffic is closed at Three Mile Slough Bridge, vehicle traffic is open during daytime hours for all bridges.

Here is a list of the nightly closures for state route 160 Bridges:

Isleton Bridge

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 1, 2, 3, 7, 8

Three Mile Slough Bridge

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 4, 5, 6, 11, 13, 18, 19, 20

1 a.m. to 8 a.m. October 13 and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 13 (Rio Vista Bass Festival)

Paintersville Bridge

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. October 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21

Current truck restrictions will apply. California legal trucks having a kingpin-to-rear-axle of more than 30 feet are not recommended on State Route 160.

For motorists using the State Route 84 Real McCoy and SR-220 Ryer Island Ferries, additional ferry information is located here.